Franklinton high turns game against Wake Forest into Florence fundraiser Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) - It was a packed stadium for high school football in Franklin County Friday night.

Hundreds came out to watch Franklinton High School (FHS) and Wake Forest High School (WFHS), two undefeated teams, battling for bragging rights.

Aside from the scoreboard, many tickets sold during the game are helping those recovering from Florence.

Franklinton students and staff decided a portion of proceeds are going to help those impacted by the storm.

"Even though it happened more so down south, and we're up north, we're still helping out in a big way," Franklinton senior Kayleigh Renner said.

From the $7 tickets for admission to the game, $1 from each ticket sold will be used to help many around the state.

"I just hope everyone's OK, and everything gets fixed," Wake Forest senior Price Baker said. "That's really all that matters."

FHS also held a 50/50 raffle to help raise money.

"All of us, a lot of times, sit at home and ask what can we do to help," Franklinton High parent Trisha Lucas said.

For members of both schools, the cause hits close to home.

"My mom is in Havelock, and they went eight days without electricity," Wake Forest parent Marie Burrell said. "Everything was all cash, and all of the cash they had pulled out to prepare had run out. It was a very nervous couple of days until they got electricity yesterday."

Some parents remember previous storms.

"Being a Rocky Mount native, I'm well aware of this," Franklinton High parent Larry Lucas said. "Back in 1999, my hometown, Hurricane Floyd, pretty much devastated Edgecombe County [and] Nash County. We have a special needs son down in Lenoir County. Those communities need it. Any little thing we could do here to help them out, we're more than happy to do it."

After Friday night's game, many hope to see other schools follow suit.

"It's kind of something that impacts you, not just for a day, but for a lifetime," Franklinton High Principal Russell Holloman said. "How can we, as a school, how can our young people here realize it's their responsibility, and really their obligation to put forth those efforts here."