Frantic 911 calls shed light on shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are releasing more details into a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall involving at least two people from a large group.

In 911 calls released on Friday, one caller can be heard breathing heavily, telling a dispatcher that they were barricaded inside of a store stock room while observing others “running and screaming”.

“We were just in our store and shots were fired I believe the bottom floor… five shots,” the caller said.

Another caller says the shooting happened right outside of Kanki, and observed at least “six or seven young African-American, Black boys”.

When asked if someone was shot, the caller said “we don’t know they were shooting beside Kanki and Lee’s Tailors”.

Raleigh’s police chief said Friday that investigators are asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects involved in Thursday night’s shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall.

According to investigators, at least seven shots were fired just before 8:50 p.m. near the Macy’s store.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said two people from a large group began to argue while near a lobby on the lower level of the mall.

That confrontation escalated and two people shot at each other.

Raleigh police said seven projectiles were recovered from the scene that came from two shooters.

Deck-Brown said one of the suspects “may have been injured” due to a trail of blood at the scene.

No bystanders were injured.

“This was not an active shooter situation. We believe the two individuals were known to each other,” the chief said.

Raleigh police released three photos of suspects along with the two 911 recordings.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.