RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is accused of submitting a phony receipt for a Rolex watch in his renter’s insurance claim, investigators say.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday said Alexander Terrell Kirby, 29, faces felony charges of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

He was arrested Aug. 1, was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond and is due in court Friday.

According to special agents with the Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Kirby said the watch was stolen during a home break-in and filed the fake receipt in his claim to Allstate in an attempt to obtain payment at some point between Feb. 7 and June 23.