Free drive-thru testing being offered through holidays in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Free drive-thru testing will be offered despite state holidays as COVID-19 won’t be taking a break.

Wake County is providing six sites for free COVID-19 testing through the holidays, with several offering hours on Christmas Eve, the day after Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“There’s no cost, no appointment necessary, no insurance needed, no ID required. In fact, you don’t even need a car to come to our drive-thru testing – walk-ups are just fine!” said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager. “Testing is a great way to help curb the spread, so we’re making it as easy as possible.”

This week, Wake County will offer testing at three City of Raleigh parks. On Tuesday and Wednesday, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Christmas Eve, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here are the locations:

Sanderford Road Park

2623 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, 27610

2305 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh, 27603

3315 Vinson Court, Raleigh, 27604

Except for Christmas Day, testing will be available every day through Saturday at one or more of the following sites, including on Christmas Eve:

Swinburne Parking Lot Drive-Thru Testing

2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh, 27610

Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh 27616

Dec. 21-24: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587

Dec. 21 and Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 22-23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After Christmas, our partnership with Raleigh Parks & Recreation will pick back up from Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 4-10 at three new locations:

Roberts Park

1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh, 27610

3050 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, 27604

514 Method Road, Raleigh, 27607

Testing hours will run for the following hours:

Dec. 29-31: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Jan 4: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 5-9: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Jan. 10: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To make this free testing as easy as possible, no appointment, identification or insurance is needed.