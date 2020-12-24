Free drive-thru testing being offered through holidays in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Free drive-thru testing will be offered despite state holidays as COVID-19 won’t be taking a break.
Wake County is providing six sites for free COVID-19 testing through the holidays, with several offering hours on Christmas Eve, the day after Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“There’s no cost, no appointment necessary, no insurance needed, no ID required. In fact, you don’t even need a car to come to our drive-thru testing – walk-ups are just fine!” said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager. “Testing is a great way to help curb the spread, so we’re making it as easy as possible.”
This week, Wake County will offer testing at three City of Raleigh parks. On Tuesday and Wednesday, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Christmas Eve, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here are the locations:
- Sanderford Road Park
2623 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, 27610
- Carolina Pines Park
2305 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh, 27603
- Brentwood Park
3315 Vinson Court, Raleigh, 27604
Except for Christmas Day, testing will be available every day through Saturday at one or more of the following sites, including on Christmas Eve:
- Swinburne Parking Lot Drive-Thru Testing
2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh, 27610
Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Departure Drive Building Drive-thru Testing
5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh 27616
Dec. 21-24: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Radeas Labs Drive-thru Testing
907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587
Dec. 21 and Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 22-23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
After Christmas, our partnership with Raleigh Parks & Recreation will pick back up from Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 4-10 at three new locations:
- Roberts Park
1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh, 27610
- Marsh Creek Park
3050 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, 27604
- Method Community Park
514 Method Road, Raleigh, 27607
Testing hours will run for the following hours:
- Dec. 29-31: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
- Jan 4: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
- Jan. 5-9: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and
- Jan. 10: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To make this free testing as easy as possible, no appointment, identification or insurance is needed.
