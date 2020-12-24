Free drive-thru testing being offered through holidays in Wake County

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Free drive-thru testing will be offered despite state holidays as COVID-19 won’t be taking a break.

Wake County is providing six sites for free COVID-19 testing through the holidays, with several offering hours on Christmas Eve, the day after Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“There’s no cost, no appointment necessary, no insurance needed, no ID required. In fact, you don’t even need a car to come to our drive-thru testing – walk-ups are just fine!” said Eugene Chalwe, Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager. “Testing is a great way to help curb the spread, so we’re making it as easy as possible.”

This week, Wake County will offer testing at three City of Raleigh parks. On Tuesday and Wednesday, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Christmas Eve, testing will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here are the locations:

  • Sanderford Road Park
    2623 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, 27610
  • Carolina Pines Park
    2305 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh, 27603
  • Brentwood Park
    3315 Vinson Court, Raleigh, 27604

Except for Christmas Day, testing will be available every day through Saturday at one or more of the following sites, including on Christmas Eve:

  • Swinburne Parking Lot Drive-Thru Testing
    2845 Kidd Road, Raleigh, 27610
    Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
     
  • Departure Drive Building Drive-thru Testing
    5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh 27616
    Dec. 21-24: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
     
  • Radeas Labs Drive-thru Testing
    907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest 27587
    Dec. 21 and Dec. 26: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Dec. 22-23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After Christmas, our partnership with Raleigh Parks & Recreation will pick back up from Dec. 29-31 and Jan. 4-10 at three new locations:

  • Roberts Park
    1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh, 27610
  • Marsh Creek Park
    3050 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, 27604
  • Method Community Park
    514 Method Road, Raleigh, 27607

Testing hours will run for the following hours:

  • Dec. 29-31: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
  • Jan 4: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
  • Jan. 5-9: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and
  • Jan. 10: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To make this free testing as easy as possible, no appointment, identification or insurance is needed. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories