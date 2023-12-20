RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local barber is gifting hundreds of haircuts to the residents of Southeast Raleigh as an act of healing after the deadly stabbing of a high school student.

The Bar Ber Shop, owned by Reggie Winston, is hosting the upcoming event, “Free Haircuts for Christmas” on Saturday. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Winston’s The Bar Ber Shop at 4551 New Bern Ave, Suite 180.

“Our community is still healing from the tragedy that unfolded at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. We need to lean on each other during times like this. I am just doing my part in helping bring the community together,” Winston said.

The Bar Ber Shop Raleigh (Courtesy Reggie Winston)

“This initiative goes beyond the aesthetics of a fresh haircut; it aims to uplift spirits, boost confidence, and foster a sense of unity during a time that can be financially challenging for many,” according to a news release.

Wing Stop will be providing food to all attendees. South Side Soles has also joined hands with The Bar Ber Shop by contributing to the event with a $250 shoe raffle. Fin the DJ will be providing music for the event.

Fifteen-year-old Delvin Ferrell died after a double stabbing at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School in late November. A 16 year-old was injured and a 14-year-old has been charged with murder in Ferrell’s death.