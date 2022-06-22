RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System has announced the return of the Summer Food Service Program.

The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the school district is sponsoring schools and other organizations in the program.

Through the partnership, the district says it is able to provide meals for children and teens up to 18 years old.

Officials say children do not have to be students in the district to access the program.

They also do not have to qualify for free or reduced meals at school.

WCPSS provided the following schedule for 2022 Summer Meal Sites:

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. — Historic Oakview County Park, 4028 Carya Drive, Raleigh

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. — Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Avenue, Wake Forest

Tuesdays 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. — Wendell Parks & Rec, 601 West Third Street, Wendell

The district says meals served must be eaten on-site.

Meals are not scheduled to be served Monday, July 4.

Organizations that would like to serve as feeding sites are asked to contact the district at 919-588-3523 for information.