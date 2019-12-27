Free ‘Nutcracker’ performance sells out as lines wrap around Duke Energy Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lines wrapped around the Duke Energy Center in Raleigh as hundreds showed up to try to claim free tickets to the Carolina Ballet’s Nutcracker performance.

Tickets became available to claim at 10 a.m. and were gone before noon. People began to line up before 6 a.m.

The show is at 2 p.m. Friday at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center.

There were about 1,000 free tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.

Deals for other performances are available through Groupon.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now