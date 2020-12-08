Free over-the-counter medicine giveaway coming to Raleigh Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A drive-through over-the-counter medicine giveaway for the residents of Raleigh and surrounding counties will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA.

NC MedAssist, a statewide nonprofit pharmacy is partnering with UNC Rex Healthcare to provide residents in need with free over-the-counter (OTC) medication. The mobile free pharmacy will offer items like cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, and more.

This partnership comes at a crucial time, when remaining healthy and stopping the spread of germs is more essential than ever.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. Rather than having one large event with people standing in line and sitting next to each other, we have implemented a drive-thru system to minimize contact,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication.

According to the release, unlike previous mobile free pharmacy events, this one will be held as a drive-thru service only. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online.

All participants must remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Additional options are available for those individuals unable to preregister online so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive the medicine. Everyone will receive up to eight OTC medicine items free of charge. No identification is required.

