RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 50 people in North Carolina have been saved by free smoke alarms that have been handed out since 2014, the American Red Cross said Monday.

The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign has hit a goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke alarms in 1 million households across the country, officials said in a news release.

Since launching in Oct. 2014, the campaign has saved at least 1,723 lives nationwide, including 52 people in North Carolina, the news release said.

On May 6, there will be free smoke alarm installations offered.

The Sound the Alarm event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Garner will install free smoke alarms with help from community partners.

Residents who need assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/enc or call 919-675-2270 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.