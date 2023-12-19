RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The countdown to Christmas is on, and if you’re still looking for that perfect Christmas tree, you might be able to get one for free. Places in the Triangle are selling trees for less than $10 or giving them away altogether.

Cary Corley is one person who was searching for the perfect Christmas tree.

“It’s got to have the right shape. It’s got to be the right height. It’s got to fit in my space,” he said.

He went to Wagoner’s, on Falls of Neuse Road, to buy a real tree for the first time in a while.

“I usually don’t get a real one but all three of my daughters are coming home,” he explained, adding that the special occasion makes the cost well worth it.

Many of the trees cost $100 or more. “I think it’s just inflation,” he speculated. “They seem to be a little more expensive each year, but maybe this year even more.”

That’s not the case everywhere, though. Outside of the Food Lion off Durant Road in Raleigh, a sign says “Christmas Trees – Free to good home.”

At another store, not too far away, they’re going for $9.99. An employee said they’ve been lowering prices, but people just haven’t been buying.

Jamie Bookwalter, a Mountain Conifer IPM specialist with NC State, said the industry needs to do a better job distributing trees. Some lots have too many, while some large sellers sold out of certain types of trees before December even started. She added that the industry is getting back to normal after the pandemic, when the sale of real Christmas trees was at an all-time high.

Bookwalter expects this year’s sales to be slightly better than 2018, but not as high as the past few years. She added that sales of wreaths and roping has been better than anticipated.

Employees at Wagoner’s estimate they’ve sold about 80% of their trees so far, and they don’t plan on lowering prices. They say customers are still making purchases.

“The first week after Thanksgiving is always the rush, and then after that it’s been pretty steady,” noted Robert Todd.

After looking through the lot, Corley bought his tree and headed home with it tied to the top of his car.

“I’m looking forward to getting everybody there,” Corley said. “We’re all going to decorate the tree together.”