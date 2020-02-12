Friend says he isn’t surprised elderly Raleigh coin shop owner tried to fend off thieves in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a coin shop on West Peace Street late Tuesday afternoon. They confirmed the 71-year-old owner was wounded in a shootout with the two thieves.

“He took on two armed gunmen and he’s 71 years old,” said Anthony Berardini. He is a friend of the victim.

Berardini said he wasn’t surprised the owner of Golden Isles, Robert Sims, would confront two men trying to rob him.

“You come across a man like that who’s worked his whole life to build this, and he put his heart and soul into it, do not think that somebody in that person’s shoes is going to hand it over to you without a fight,” he said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. After speaking with Sims and watching surveillance video, Berardini said the two men entered the coin shop with masks on and guns drawn. Sim wouldn’t comply.

“The two men attacked him and during the attack, he exchanged gunfire with them,” he said.

Sims was shot in the arm.

The two men got away with a small amount of cash.

Adam Evans works at the dry cleaners next door. He said he heard two gunshots and went to check it out. He told CBS 17 he saw the two robbers in the store, called 911, and waited until they left.

“Ran over to the coin store, making sure Mr. Sims was good. I saw him on the ground. Of course, he was distraught,” Evans said.

Berardini said Sims called him and asked him to come down and close the shop for him.

“He’s in great spirits. I talked to him on the phone and he’s laughing,” he explained.

Sims has had the shop here for 10 years. He’s been in the business for 20 years.

