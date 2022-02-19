Friends, loved ones remember NC State graduate who was killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and loved ones are remembering N.C. State University graduate Cody McLaggan.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on 3900 Block of Western Boulevard.

Michael Griffis told CBS 17 he was shopping at the plaza when he heard the gunfire.

“There was about six shots, a lot of shots (and) one shot almost hit me. I’ve seen the spark come off the wall and I had to take off running. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Griffis.

McLaggan was taken to a local hospital but died from the injuries.

The news came as a shock to many who knew McLaggan.

Lilly Covington is a friend of McLaggan’s family.

She said he grew up in Thomasville and just graduated in December with a degree in Agricultural Business Management from N.C. State University.

“He was amazing. He was just very bubbly, he always did everything he could to put a smile on your face or make you laugh no matter how you were feeling,” said Covington.

She also said McLaggan had just gotten a job in Virginia before he died.

“He was just starting his life — I mean it just blows my mind,” Covington said.

Jimmy Davis owns Rosa Mae’s in Thomasville.

He says McLaggan worked for his catering company for four years.

He says McLaggan will be missed.

“Very appreciative, humble, very polite, mannerisms ‘yes sir yes ma’am.’ He would go out of his way to pull the door open to help somebody in. He was just a type of boy,” said Davis.

Classmates at N.C. State told CBS 17 McLaggan was a member of the N.C. State Agricultural Business Club. The president of the club sent CBS 17 this statement: