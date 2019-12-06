Friends remember victim as 2 charged in Brier Creek beating death appear in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two suspects accused of beating a man over a parking spot appeared in court Friday afternoon.

The victim in the case has died — the charges against the two are now upgraded.

The two suspects are now facing murder charges. The incident unfolded in the Brier Creek area over a parking spot on Nov. 23.

Jadeja Nelson and Jarius Barnes

According to the 911 call, William Allison was coming from a store and stepped into a parking spot someone else was trying to pull into. A fight followed.

Allison suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He died earlier this week.

Jarius Barnes and Jadeja Nelson were charged with assault. Friday they returned to court now charged with murder.

Allison’s two close friends were there for the court appearance. They called him Billy and say he was a funny, warm, kind man. And they had a message for the suspects.

“I have forgiven them. There are still going to be consequences for what they did but they’re so young and they have their whole lives ahead of them. So we hurt for that family too. It’s not just us hurting for Billy,” said Cathy Anna.

Allison was 65 years old. His friends say he leaves behind a big family — including two children.

