Friends say 3 from same family killed in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing three murders charges after police and sheriff’s deputies found bodies at three different crime scenes in Wake County Monday night.

Raleigh police and Wake County deputies say Evan Hunter Small, 27, is charged with the murder of 79-year-old Patricia Brewton Small, 80-year-old Jimmy Wayne Small Sr., and 58-year-old Jimmy Wayne Small Jr.

Friends of the victims said all are members of the same family, and the suspect was their son and grandson.

Jimmy Wayne Small Sr., (left) Patricia Brewton Small (middle) and Jimmy Wayne Small Jr. (right). Photo from family friends.

“Jim Small was one of the finest people you could ever meet, and so was mama. They’d give you the shirt off their back. They took people in, they helped people. They were just great people,” said friend Keith Jaques.

Raleigh police were conducting a welfare check at a home on Bentley Meadow Lane when they found Patricia Small dead inside Monday night, police say.

That led officers to a business on Fairview Road, where Jimmy Small Sr. was found dead, according to police.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says Raleigh police asked them to conduct a welfare check at a home on Alta Vista Court.

Jimmy Small Jr. was found dead inside that home, the sheriff’s office says.

“Deputies walked around the home and could see through a window a body on the floor,” said Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Curry said investigators believe the victim had been dead for a few days.

Friends say Jimmy Small Sr. owned the printing company, Hamco of Raleigh, for several decades. He was found dead inside the business Monday night.

Jaques said he’s known the Small family for 20 years, and that they’d helped him when he’d fallen on hard times. He said he spoke with Jimmy Small Jr, “Sandy” as friends called him, just last week.

Evan Hunter Small.

“It’s devastating is what it is,” Jaques said.

Friends of the Small family say Evan Small was arrested last month for larceny, but recently bonded out of jail.

Court records show the 27-year-old has several prior drug charges. Family friends say he was battling a drug addiction.

“This here could have been prevented from happening,” Jaques said.

Before the welfare checks, a family member from South Carolina called Wake County authorities to express her concern that she hadn’t heard from Patricia Small or other family members.

“I feel something’s wrong,” the caller said. She said she had been unable to contact Small since trying Thursday or Friday.

Deputies says Small was arrested in Wake Forest by officers with Raleigh police and the sheriff’s department after a brief chase in which he struck a Raleigh officer’s vehicle.

He’s being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

