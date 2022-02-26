RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For a moment Saturday, a look at the giant smile along the Free Expression Tunnel on N.C State University’s campus provided a brief escape from the pain and grief.

“That’s the most beautiful thing in my whole life,” said Justin Rodgers.

Rodgers was referring to a mural of Cody McLaggan.

“We saw the blueprint of it and how he envisioned it and it came to life. I think it includes everything it needed to include,” said Jessica Herrera.

Both Rodgers and Herrera were friends of McLaggan, who was killed more than a week ago.

They reached out to an artist recently to create the mural. The mural shows McLaggan wearing his N.C. State cap and gown.

“Knowing that he’s still on campus. He already lives in all of our hearts. That would be really special to keep seeing that,” Rodgers said.

It’s been a little more than a week since McLaggan, a 22-year-old recent N.C. State graduate, was shot and killed in a shopping center along Western Boulevard in Raleigh.

Saturday evening after the mural was finished, some of his family, friends and other students gathered to honor him at a vigil.

“You really just got to look at that smile. Because, like, this man was happiness,” said a man said during the vigil.

Those who came out spoke about him. They also put out flowers, candles and even painted messages on the mural.

“I just want everyone to know that he was very loved on campus. Very, very loved on campus. He had a huge friend group, and we all care very much about him,” said Herrera.

This week, the man accused of killing McLaggan, James Anderson, made his first appearance in court.