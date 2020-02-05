Friends: Wake Forest deadly stabbing victim sang in church choir, always helped others

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest community is shaken up after a triple stabbing, where one person did not survive.

Rebecca Nelson, 38, of Raleigh now faces murder and assault charges in connection to the incident.

Officers responded to the call on Fairway Villas Drive in Wake Forest around 7:30 Tuesday night.

The victim with the worst injuries, later identified as Terry Carter, 71, did not survive.

Police say Nelson stabbed him, his wife and another woman at the house Tuesday evening. A motive isn’t clear.

Nelson drove about an hour away from the scene to a convenience store, the Pop Shop in Mebane, according to Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.

There, authorities said she told an employee she’d been stabbed. She then changed her story and said police were looking for her.

Police said Nelson wasn’t hurt, but they took her to get treatment.

Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Everybody’s in shock and saying the same thing, they’re going to miss him because he was so active. He was our everything,” said neighbor Donna Walsh.

Walsh said Carter was the president of their homeowners association.

Neighbors said he’d host holiday parties and always make sure everyone was okay.

Carter also sang in the choir at the Wake Forest Baptist Church.

The pastor there told CBS 17 he’d memorize the music because he was legally blind. He added Carter was one of the most positive people he knew and was always lifting others up.

“Several times, the neighbors went to go see him and his wife sing. I mean he’s just the nicest guy. He’d do anything for you,” said Walsh.

The other victims’ conditions aren’t clear.