‘Frightening’ — crossbow arrow fired through couple’s bathroom in Raleigh’s North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh couple said someone using a crossbow shot an arrow through their bathroom window.

The scary incident happened in the Lamont community, close to North Hills, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Joy Phillips sent CBS 17 photos of the broken window. She said the arrow went through two panes of glass and the blinds before ending up in the bathroom cabinet.

She and her husband declined to be interviewed on camera, but their longtime neighbors had a lot to say.

“It could have killed somebody. It’s crazy,” Daryl Stancil, a neighbor said.

“Sort of frightening,” Brenda Lee, a neighbor said.

The couple immediately called police who said they’re investigating.

“I was angry. Like in the center of North Hills and this happens, like that is just craziness,” Doug Hoy, a neighbor said.

Hoy stressed just how lucky the couple was.

“If that arrow went over another 10 feet it would have went through the wall and killed them in their beds,” he explained.

Then there’s the question if someone can even shoot a crossbow within city limits.

CBS 17 looked up the code. It states, “it shall be prohibited” unless it falls under certain conditions, it “cannot be tipped with a broadhead or hunting point,” and “can only be aimed at a target backed by a backstop.”

“If you could say something to the person behind this. What would it be? Truthfully, you’re an idiot for doing what you did,” Hoy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh police.

