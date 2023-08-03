RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – As a 25-year-old facility, PNC Arena’s governing board says it needs lots of upgrades.

Thursday, Centennial Authority Chairman Philip Isley said the board is approving roughly 3.5 million dollars to redo visitor locker rooms, performer areas and some Carolina Hurricanes facilities.

“Things that fans and patrons really don’t ever see,” Isley said. “But, from the standpoint of us being able to bring new talent here or better shows here or cooler ice programs, we need to have a facility that doesn’t look like it’s 25 years old.”

Currently, PNC Arena is also looking for a company to create and run a sportsbook when betting becomes legal in North Carolina next year.

In-person interviews with potential operators will take place the week of August 22, according to PNC Arena managing organization, Gale Force Sports & Entertainment.

Longer-term and large-scale upgrades are also around the corner to upgrade the concourse, seating, concessions and more over the next 2 to 5 years.

“The thing that is really sort of the new fad is to have greater standing room only networking areas,” Isley said.

Isley said official plans for the larger overhaul could be announced in a matter of weeks.

“I’m hopeful in the next month or two, we’ll have an announcement of the program that we’re trying to accomplish to renovate the building in a substantial fashion,” Isley said. “But we need to get through the stakeholder process first before we say this is what we believe we can do with the funding that we have.”