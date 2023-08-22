RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh tourism leaders are looking to build on record-breaking visitor speeding numbers and bring more international events to the Triangle.

Visit Raleigh said Wake County welcomed nearly 18 million visitors last year, who spent a record $3 billion.

Still, Visit Raleigh’s CEO Dennis Edwards said Raleigh had to pass on more than $100 million worth of economic investments after turning down larger convention center events due to space between 2018 and 2020.

“There are a number of national associations and corporations that would love to have their convention of meetings here,” Edwards said.

Wake County Commissioners approved hundreds of millions of dollars in hospitality tax revenue to revamp PNC Arena, expand the convention center’s footprint, as well as build a brand-new hotel and an indoor sports complex.

Edwards said the goal is to stay competitive and bring in a diverse group of people to the Triangle, turning Raleigh into a major destination across multiple industries.

“It’s a wide mix and that’s the reason it’s important to have venues that really can accommodate and speak to all types of demographics,” Edwards said. “We used to be a drive market. Most of our visitors came from within four hours in Raleigh and came in for a few days. But we are definitely getting the same visitors literally from all over the world.”

Edwards said Raleigh is catching the eye of international e-sports competitions, and his team looking to secure multiple new opportunities soon.

Visit Raleigh hopes to have more than 21 million annual visitors to Wake County by 2028.