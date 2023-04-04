RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Warming temperatures can mean more to look out for to keep people and pets safe outdoors.

Dr. Steve Marks, director of the N.C. State Veterinary Hospital said while uncommon, he has seen serious cases of sick animals due to algae blooms containing toxic bacteria.

The warmer the weather, the easier it is for the bacteria to thrive.

“Warmer weather we usually worry the most, but again, you don’t really know in the south because temperatures vary,” Marks said. “As a rule of thumb, if you see any algae on the water, any standing water, I would not allow your dog to go in there and I certainly would not allow them to drink the water.”

Last summer, pet owners raised concerns at Jordan Lake after reports of sick dogs.

While the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality found some potential toxin-producing bacteria, investigators determined they were not in bloom quantities.

The department keeps track of reports and investigations of potential algal blooms that could contain toxic bacteria in an online dashboard.

Summer months have the highest numbers of reports.

People can report signs of algae directly to the state online here, or find their closest NCDEQ regional office.

Marks said warm weather warnings can come at the coast as well.

“Salt water can be very dangerous, ingestion of salt water,” Marks said. “Make sure the dog stays well hydrated, make sure they have plenty of fresh water to drink so they’re not encouraged to drink the salt water.

He also urges people to refresh their knowledge on signs of heat exhaustion, one of the most common summertime pet emergencies.

“It can affect many organs, the gastrointestinal tract, the kidneys, the brain. Once you start that cascade, it’s really hard to turn it off,” Marks said. “Heat stroke is a life-threatening disease and it’s just because you want to take your dog out on a nice day and a nice day turns into a bad day really quickly.”