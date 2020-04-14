Front line NC workers get free COVID-19 antibody tests in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile medical center based out of Raleigh on Tuesday provided free COVID 19 antibody testing for those of the front lines of the pandemic.

Doctors with Halo Health started testing first responders early Tuesday morning with a drive-through location.

“The test will ease some anxiety and fear for people who have been actively taking care of patients, explained Dr. Dan Minior, the chief medical officer with Halo Health.

The antibody test is a blood test that involves a finger prick with a result in 10 minutes to determine if you have had, and recovered, from the COVID-19 virus.

It is not the test for the active COVID virus. If you work in a hospital or are a first responder.

“We don’t know for certain, but it is possible that this confers immunity for a certain period of time,” Dr. Minior continued.

A negative result indicates a test did not show antibodies present for COVID-19 and a person most likely has not had the virus and recovered from it.

A positive result indicates that COVID-19 antibodies are present in your blood and it’s likely that a person had COVID 19 and their body cleared the virus.

One of the first positive results that came back was from Dr. Dan Minior. The chief medical officer with Halo Health and one of the doctors giving the test.

“I’m on the front line. So, I see patients clinically, in the private practice, and emergency departments. So, that’s reassuring to be able to go see people and and take care of them when I already know I’ve had some exposure,” he said.

There was a steady stream of first responders to show up including, deputies, nurses and firefighters. One of the first in line to take the test was Helen Cole. She works in labor and delivery at a Johnston County hospital.

Cole said she’s taking as many preventive measures as possible, but this test could calm some of her fears.

”I’m going to be a little more at ease, because I know I’m somewhat immune, ” said Cole

She said that doesn’t mean she plans to stop following any social distancing guidelines or any other preventive measures.

