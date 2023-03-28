MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Soon, people flying Frontier Airlines out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport will be able to choose “Space City” or “The Windy City” as destinations.

The airline is expanding its flight schedule and adding Houston and Chicago-Midway to its lineup in June and will increase the number of flights to cities it already serves, according to a news release.

Frontier will have a total of 20 nonstop destinations at RDU and 112 weekly flights when its seasonal flights to those cities launch this summer.

“Frontier’s latest expansion at RDU represents the largest investment they have made to the Raleigh-Durham region since they launched service here,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Frontier’s new destinations and additional flight offerings provide Triangle travelers even more options for summer getaways to their favorite destinations.”

The airline’s service to Chicago begins June 16 and will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Service to Houston begins June 18 and will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

“Frontier Airlines far and away offers the most expansive array of low-cost, convenient nonstop flight options from RDU and we are pleased to expand our offerings even further with new service to Chicago and Houston,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design for Frontier Airlines. “With our largest-ever number of departures from RDU this summer, we are strongly committed to providing the Raleigh-Durham community with ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to a wide variety of popular U.S. destinations.”