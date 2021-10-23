Frontier Airlines jet makes emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flight heading for Florida made an emergency landing at RDU Airport Saturday evening after a “fume/odor event” in the jet, officials said.

Frontier Airlines flight 1159 left Norfolk, Virginia just before 4:50 p.m., according to air tracking data.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, was headed to Orlando, Florida.

However, around 6:45 p.m. the jet made an emergency landing at RDU.

RDU officials said the passengers were evacuated safely.

Here is the full statement from Frontier Airlines: