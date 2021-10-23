Frontier Airlines jet makes emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flight heading for Florida made an emergency landing at RDU Airport Saturday evening after a “fume/odor event” in the jet, officials said.
Frontier Airlines flight 1159 left Norfolk, Virginia just before 4:50 p.m., according to air tracking data.
The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, was headed to Orlando, Florida.
However, around 6:45 p.m. the jet made an emergency landing at RDU.
RDU officials said the passengers were evacuated safely.
Here is the full statement from Frontier Airlines:
Earlier today, Frontier Airlines Flight 1159 from Norfolk to Orlando experienced a fume/odor event. Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides. No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported. There is no indication of a fire on board the aircraft. All passengers are safely inside the airport terminal and the airline is in the process of finalizing arrangements to get them to their final destinations.Jennifer F. de la Cruz, Frontier Airlines