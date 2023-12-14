MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Frontier Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

On Thursday, the ultra-low-cost carrier said a direct flight between RDU and Pittsburgh International Airport will take off in May 2024.

“We’re excited to be connecting consumers across the Raleigh-Durham region to Pittsburgh with affordable nonstop travel,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier. “America’s Steel City is full of rich history and vibrant neighborhoods, and getting there just became a whole lot easier.”

According to Frontier, the service will launch on May 17 and run four times a week. To celebrate the new route, Frontier is having a promotional ticket offer, with one-way fares starting at $19.

The Denver-based carrier currently operates five year-round routes and 14 seasonal ones from RDU.

“RDU is excited to welcome nonstop service to Pittsburgh on Frontier,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Frontier will provide Triangle travelers with an affordable option to visit family and friends, take a vacation, or do business in the Steel City.”

Frontier joins fellow low-cost airline Breeze Airways and American Airlines (through their regional carrier American Eagle) in providing direct service between RDU and PIT.