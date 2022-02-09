Frontier flight diverted, makes emergency landing at RDU because of unruly passenger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A disruptive passenger forced a flight from New York to Orlando to make a stop at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday night, RDU officials said.

The Frontier flight was diverted and landed at RDU around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. RDU law enforcement, Wake County EMS, and fire-rescue all responded to the scene, RDU officials said.

The flight departed RDU around 9:40 p.m., resuming its journey to Orlando.

CBS 17 has reached out to Frontier for additional details on the incident but has not yet received a response.

