Frustrated at NC nursing home visitation policy, some seek to develop ‘essential caregiver’ status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Kathy Erb worries that the one time she saw her mother in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began may be the last time she sees her.

“She tells me she’s a prisoner. She wants to get out. She wants to die,” she said. “I don’t think I’m going to see her again. And, I think that she’s going to pass.”

Erb’s mother has been in a nursing home since March 2018. Before the pandemic, she was able to visit her mother regularly, helping with routine daily activities and making sure she received all the care she needed.

To try to slow the spread of COVID-19, which the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says has led to more than 1,800 deaths in nursing homes across the state, officials have limited visits.

Erb said her mother lost her glasses in May and still has not been able to get them replaced.

“She knows that I am doing everything that I can for her. But, something has got to change,” Erb said.

Erb joined a group of people in Raleigh Monday who delivered petitions to Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS.

They’re calling on the state to establish essential caregivers, who would be designated by a resident of a nursing home or long-term care facility to be able to come in to help with daily care.

Dr. Cohen, through a secretarial order in September, established new guidelines to resume in-person visits at nursing homes as long as certain requirements are met. The guidelines say that nursing homes must not have had any positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, and the county’s percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests must be below 10 percent.

“North Carolina took early and aggressive actions to protect the residents of long-term care facilities, and throughout NCDHHS’s pandemic response, its five-point strategy for long-term care facilities has focused on prevention, staffing, testing, outbreak management and oversight,” wrote DHHS spokesperson Catie Armstrong in an email to CBS 17. “We understand it is difficult to not be able to see and embrace family members and friends during this time, but these measures are in place to protect residents from severe illness and death. The continued use of outdoor visits and technology to keep families connected as much as possible is still highly encouraged.”

Data from state health officials shows there are currently active COVID-19 outbreaks at 229 nursing homes and 124 other residential care facilities.

Bob Willson, whose wife is in a nursing home in Burlington and had a stroke four years ago, worries about the impacts of the isolation his wife is experiencing. He said she’s lost much of the progress she made before the pandemic.

“We worked with speech therapists and music therapists and got her to where she could converse fairly well, and then it went back down to yes/no answers,” he said. “The residents degrade in many, many ways.”

The AARP says a handful of states, including Minnesota, have established essential caregivers, giving long-term care facilities the ability to allow them in on a more regular basis.

Willson said when he gets a chance to see his wife, he tries to help her with re-developing skills such as eating a meal. He said that can take an hour, which busy staff members at the nursing home may not have the time to do.

“We’d like to make the case that we are not part of the problem. We are part of the solution,” he said.

As winter approaches, state officials have said North Carolina is not well-positioned when it comes to some of the key COVID-19 metrics. On Friday, the state set a new record of 2,908 new cases reported. On Monday, that dropped to 1,521 cases.

Marilyn Calhoun, whose adult son BJ “functions at the level of a 2-year-old,” used to be able to come home every weekend. She was allowed to visit him twice in October for about 45 minutes each time.

She said he doesn’t understand when they try to communicate via FaceTime or with window visits. Their in-person visits are so short, she said, that just as he warms up to her it’s time to leave.

With rising COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and across the country, she’s concerned the limited visits she has now could come to an end.

“It’s not getting better. I’m afraid they’re going to shut it down again. And then we won’t have the visits that we do have,” she said.