Frustration, short tempers seen as long lines continue at NC COVID-19 testing sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A surge in omicron variant COVID-19 cases, weather delays and unprecedented demand are all straining testing sites across the Triangle.

The demand is creating long lines all day as people pack into state and county COVID-19 testing sites.

Frustration set in for Ives Sapu after days of trying to find a test.

“People are looking for tests, I went to every store here in Raleigh and I could not find a rapid test,” Sapu said. “It’s really moving slow.”

Three North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sites reopened Tuesday. A leader with Mako Medical at PNC Arena said they’re estimating 7,000 to 10,000 people were tested Tuesday alone.

“I just think there’s more spread, I do believe that,” visitor Mae Auletta said. “I am vaccinated, boosted, and have my flu shot and I still have symptoms.”

With at-home testing options hard to come by, she said her 90 minutes wait was worth it.

“I just figured I’d come here hey, I know they have a test. So, I’ll just do my waiting,” Auletta said.

At the Word of God Assembly Church, the lines and long wait times led to high tempers trying to get in.

Joshua Larson said he waited more than an hour to get through the line but is grateful to find a test.

“I consider us blessed even if it’s a super long line like this that we don’t have to pay for the tests,” Larson said.

Wake County officials said they increased staffing Tuesday, but could not say by how much.

Wake County sites require an appointment and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sites require pre-registration.