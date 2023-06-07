RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A diesel fuel leak has closed down three lanes of Interstate 440 West near the Poole Road exit.

The Raleigh Fire Department HAZMAT crew was dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the department told CBS 17.

The department said the leak stretched from the I-440 overpass at Sunnybrook Road to Poole Road exit.

The fire department said that dispatch had said that about 80 gallons had leaked out of a tanker truck that was involved in a crash. There were no injuries.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol who is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.