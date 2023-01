RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is backed up for miles on I-440 after a truck crashed into a median, spilling fuel on the highway, according to Raleigh police.

The westbound lanes of I-440 at Wade Ave. have been shut down as a result of the leak and traffic is being diverted to the Glenwood Road exit.

