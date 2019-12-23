Fuel tanker gas leak shuts down Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Haz-mat crews responded to the scene of a gas leak from a ruptured fuel tanker that closed Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Circle K gas station at 3289 Avent Ferry Road, according to Raleigh police.

A fuel tanker was transferring fuel into storage tanks at the gas station when the tanker ruptured and began leaking, according to Raleigh fire officials.

Crews were able to later patch the leak despite some fuel leaking from the tank. The tanker is continuing to deliver fuel into storage tanks at the gas station, however, part of the tanker is blocking Avent Ferry Road.

Avent Ferry Road is closed from Gorman Street to Greek Way, according to police.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now