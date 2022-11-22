RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—FUJIFILM announced it is investing $188 million to start a new facility in the Research Triangle.

This facility will be for “cell culture media manufacturing,” and officials said that this facility is “planned to ensure that FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific can meet increasing market demands for high quality cell culture media solutions.”

The facility will be over 250,000 square feet, according to a release.

And Sig Hutchinson, the Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair, shared that the board is proud that FUJIFILM choice the RTP area and will also be bringing job opportunities.

“We’re proud that FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is the latest company to call the Research Triangle Park home, bringing with it many new job opportunities,” said Hutchinson. “Like many other global businesses, Fujifilm recognizes the value our region offers life sciences companies by providing top talent, easy access to transportation, and a quality of life that is second to none.”

Construction is expected to start in 2023, according to a release.