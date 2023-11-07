HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fujifilm said Tuesday it has committed to a suite in its biopharmaceutical factory in Holly Springs.

Janssen Supply Group, LLC, a Johnson & Johnson company, will be a tenant in the manufacturing facility, which is set to be fully operational in 2025.

This is a long-term commitment and an extension of an existing relationship. It will support the manufacturing of Janssen’s clinical and commercial pipeline, the Fujifilm news release stated.

“We are pleased to be able to expand this collaboration into our new state-of-the-art facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. “This underscores our unwavering commitment to be a long-term Partner Development and Manufacturing Organization (PDMO) in the advancement of medicines for patients around the world.”

Additional details will not be disclosed, the release stated.