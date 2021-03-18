Fujifilm Diosynth announces 725-job biopharmaceutical facility in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs will become home to the largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in North America.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will invest up to $2 billion to build the facility.

The facility will develop, produce, package and ship medicines around the world.

“North Carolina is becoming a biotechnology star. It’s exciting when you think about this facility. Not only when you imagine the jobs that are going to be created, but the lives that are going to be saved by the products that are made here,” Cooper said.

The large-scale manufacturing facility will bring 725 jobs for scientists, quality control workers and supply chain experts.

Cooper said the jobs will be “good paying.”

According to a press release the facility “will generate nearly $85 million in payroll impact to the region each and every year.”

Construction for the facility is scheduled to begin immediately, which will be located at Oakview Innovation Business Campus, which is west of downtown Holly Springs.

It’s slated to open in 2025.

The project is in part facilitated by a grant from the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $5.5 billion.

This is Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies second campus in North Carolina.

More than 600 people work at its location in RTP, which is working to produce a COVID19 therapeutic candidate.

Fujifilm could receive $33.5 million in state grants and training as part of the deal, the Associated Press reports.