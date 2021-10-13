Fujifilm to break ground on Holly Springs facility that will bring 350 jobs, $2 billion investment

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fujifilm will break ground on its new facility in Holly Springs Thursday morning. The project will bring $2 billion and 350 jobs to the area.

So, how did Holly Springs land it?

Crews are making progress on what will be the site of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies off New Hill Road. The Holly Springs facility will advance tomorrow’s medicines, vaccines, and gene therapies.

“It put a whole different spin on Holly Springs,” Holly Springs Mayor Dick Sears said.

It’s a spin Sears has been working on during his 20 years as mayor.

Holly Springs is 14 times larger today than it was in 1995 when he moved here.

What made the difference?

“Back in 2010, maybe, we talked about what do we want to be with the town board. We kinda wanted to be a place where life sciences were kind of our main goal,” Sears said.

Holly Springs didn’t even have a downtown a few years ago.

“When I moved here, actually there was one stoplight. And we had an antique shop and pretty much nothing else. It’s going to bring more opportunity to the area,” said Tessa Joseph with Salon Revive said.

“Just all the growth in our area and all the faces. I think it’s going to be amazing,” added Jodi Stevens, the owner of Bless Your Heart boutique. They’ve been downtown for two years.

Sears said he’s fielded calls from two other towns looking to find out how they landed Fujifilm.

“An economic development department — we have two young ladies who are terrific, that’s what they do,” he explained.

CBS 17 asked Sears what he hopes to be remembered for. He’s not running for reelection.

“That we all worked together to make this a town where you don’t have to leave unless you want to, and we’re just about there,” he said.

The groundbreaking will happen Thursday at 11 a.m.