RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — School starts August 29 and students at Fuller Magnet Elementary now have a new place to call home. Thanks to the Continuous Building Plan by Wake County School and funding from the Capital Improvement Plan, students now have a renovated building.

Wake County students will return back to the classroom for the traditional school year, and for some — this will be their first time walking into a new building. Fuller Magnet Elementary is one of several schools that received renovations under the Continuous Building Plan with Wake County Schools.

The new two-story building comes with technology inside each classroom, allowing teachers to utilize technology for inclusive learning. And on it’s 60th anniversary.

According to Wake County officials, the entire project estimated about $31 million to complete.

Each classroom comes with a common learning space, a new touch screen learning board, and additional space for teachers. It also came with a new gym and cafeteria.

Principal Gerald Hernandez, who is new to Wake County Public schools, says it’s an honor to be the first principal at this new facility.

“You know it’s pretty exciting to set forth the legacy and continue the legacy here at Fuller and pretty much adding the new building is the icing on the cake,” Principal Hernandez said.

We also spoke with 16-year-old veteran Courtney Spangenberg, who teaches the fifth grade and says this renovation was greatly needed.

“I was very overwhelmed when I first saw it, cause I’ve been here for a long time and we just haven’t had this much space. You can see all the possibilities walking through with how things are going to change just with protocols, classroom management and expectation.”

Hernandez said the building has an occupancy level of 500 students, but Monday they will only welcome close to 400.

For more information on the Continuous Building Plan and from the Capital Improvement Plan, click here.