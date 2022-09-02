RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday.

Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.

Byrd, 48, a K-9 officer, was fatally shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads before he was able to make a radio call.

Brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo have been charged in his death.

Byrd is survived by his sister, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Byrd’s K-9 partner, Sasha was not injured in the shooting.

The announcement of a fund to donate to help Byrd’s family came after “numerous requests” from the public to assist in some way, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday news release.

The State Employees Credit Union of North Carolina (SECU) with the support of Bryd’s family, has set up a bank account to help, the news release said.

“Concerned residents who want to help Mignon Perkins, who is Deputy Ned P. Byrd’s sister, can do so by visiting any of the 272 SECU branches statewide,” the news release said.

All donations will be credited to the “Account Benefiting Mignon Perkins.”

Donations can be mailed to:

State Employees Credit Union NC c/o Account Benefiting Mignon Perkins

1595 Corporation Parkway

Raleigh, N.C. 27604