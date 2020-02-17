Funding approved for new $193 million Cary indoor sports complex

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Towne Center will be getting a face-lift in the form of a new multi-million dollar indoor sports complex.

Funding was approved Monday by the Wake County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting.

The board voted unanimously to spend up to $2.36 million per year for 25 years to fund construction of the 100,000-square-foot facility. These funds would come from revenue generated by county taxes on overnight stays in local hotels and food and drinks purchased at local restaurants.

“The hospitality tax would provide about $35 million of the project’s estimated $193 million cost,” said Wake County Commissioner Susan Evans. “This would be money well spent, because we don’t have anything like this facility in the county now, and I’m very excited about the new opportunities it would provide. The location is ideal.”

The Town of Cary would build, operate and manage the complex with additional financing coming from limited obligation bonds and corporate partners.

Plans for the complex include:

25,000 square feet of multi-purpose space

12 full-sized basketball courts (could convert to 20 full-sized

volleyball courts)

Arena seating for 4,000

Esports amenities

Full-service restaurant

Elevated walkway

Childcare space

Weight room, workout space and walking track

The facility would focus on drawing highly competitive tournaments and activities that would attract regional and national participants and drive overnight visitation to Wake County.

Next Steps

The Raleigh City Council will consider the town’s funding request for the complex at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. If the city joins the county in approving the agreement, staff would then work with Cary to finalize the scope of the project.