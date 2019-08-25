Fundraiser planned for Wake County teen injured in hit-and-run crash

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Coworkers are rallying around a Fuquay-Varina teenager hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

They’ll hold a fundraiser for her Wednesday.

Isabella Allen is a cashier at Zaxby’s in Fuquay-Varina. She was riding her moped home from work last Friday when police say an SUV hit her then left the scene.

Two women are charged in connection with the crash.

Allen is still in the hospital, so to help with her medical bills, on Wednesday, the Zaxby’s in Fuquay-Varina will donate a portion of their sales to Allen.

Other Zaxby’s in the area are also participating in the fundraiser.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now