RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd.

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads.

The visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3-8 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home at 7209 Glenwood Avenue.

The funeral will take place Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church at 6339 Glenwood Ave.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office Monday released photos of a truck involved and a $100,000 reward is being offered for identifying the person or persons responsible for the killing of Byrd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748.