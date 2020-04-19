Fuquay-Varina church holds drive-in service in Wake County after rule change

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — It is the first weekend drive-in services are allowed for faith organizations in Wake County.

Cars filled the parking lot at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church on Sunday. They held drive-in services for English speakers and then Spanish speakers.

An update to Wake County’s stay-at-home order on Thursday now allows faith organizations to hold such services.

“We were thankful. Obviously, this is what we wanted to do to begin with,” said Pastor Eddie Eaton.

On Easter Sunday, Eaton held drive-in services at a venue in Harnett County since they weren’t allowed in Wake County at the time.

“Obviously I feel more comfortable here,” said Eaton. “This is our church. We’re in our own county and this is the way it’s supposed to be.”

Some politicians and congregations across the country argue churches should fall under essential businesses and operate while following social distancing guidelines.

“I think it is irresponsible for some politicians to use faith lure people into endangering themselves their families and their own congregation,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Although not allowing people to gather inside, Wake County commissioners say drive-in church services are OK as long as there are social-distancing parameters in place.

“We know that in challenging times, religious and spiritual support is one way that people find strength and comfort,” said Commission Chairman Greg Ford.

Eaton said the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light for churchgoers both physically and spiritually.

“It’s really given them the opportunity to see what the church is supposed to be and that is just what I preached about this morning — taking care of one another, checking on one another, being there for one another,” said Eaton.

Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church plans on doing drive-in services every Sunday as the pandemic continues.

They’ll also be posting services online for those who can’t make it in person. You can find those details here.

