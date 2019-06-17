Fuquay-Varina dad accused of beating daughter, failing to get her medical attention

Wake County News

Antonio Hunt (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man is accused of beating his daughter, resulting in the girl suffering a black eye and broken right hand, warrants show.

Antonio Marcus Hunt, 36, is charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury, along with felony intent to commit child abuse resulting in serious physical injury.

Hunt’s daughter suffered a black eye as well as a broken right hand, warrants show. Hunt is also charged with failing to seek medical attention for the broken right hand of his daughter, which resulted in her right hand healing incorrectly at a 45-degree angle, according to the arrest warrant.

Hunt is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

