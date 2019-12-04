Fuquay-Varina family grateful for community support after fire destroys home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Tears of loss turned to tears of joy for a Fuquay-Varina family of four, who lost almost everything in a fire.

They say the community has stepped in to help with everything from clothes to money.

Jessica Dunn was Black Friday shopping when a neighbor called to tell her her house was on fire.

She immediately called her husband Matthew.

“I dropped everything and rushed here as quickly as I could,” said Matthew. “I just prayed the whole way here.”

As bad as things looked on the outside, they weren’t prepared for what they’d find inside. “That’s when it really hit it hard,” said Jessica. “Every ceiling is down, all of everything saturated.”

“Having come home to this house every day for 10 years, having it look one way and it looks like this now was just the most surreal feeling in the world,” added Matthew.

This year already hasn’t been easy. In January, Jessica lost her best friend, Ashley Linden.

CBS 17 introduced you to Ashley in 2018. Despite her terminal cancer diagnosis, she inspired people all over with her “Rocks of Hope,” painted with messages of love.

“She knew how to live life to the fullest,” said Jessica. “To love with everything you have.”

Now the Dunns are seeing love from their community – from their employers, to their son’s school, to churches, and even strangers.

“They come out and they want to help and they want to provide and they want to do whatever they can. It’s honestly it’s overwhelming,” said Jessica. “The holidays are about giving and love, and there’s Ashley, and this is love.”

Though the house where they made so many memories may be dark, their Christmas will be full of joy.

“I think it’s going to be full of more love than it’s ever been,” said Jessica.

If you’d like to help, friends have created a GoFundMe page.

There is also a fishing tournament planned to benefit the family. You can find more information here.

