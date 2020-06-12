Fuquay-Varina family of 3 displaced after house catches fire Friday morning

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people and multiple pets are safe following a Friday morning house fire in Fuquay-Varina – and it may all be thanks to a young child, a neighbor said.

Fuquay-Varina fire officials told CBS 17 that three family members were home around 3:40 a.m. when the fire in the 200-block of Woodland Drive broke out.

The three family members were able to escape and several pets also made it out, officials said. One person was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation issues.

The neighbor of the family whose home caught fire told CBS 17 that the young child who lived in the home came running over and banged on their door and got them to call 911.

Fire officials said that the home’s age and location deep in the woods were a factor in fighting the fire. Authorities on scene said it appeared the fire started in the back of the home.

The home suffered significant damage and the family of three has been displaced. The Red Cross will assist the family, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

