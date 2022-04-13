FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Fuquay-Varina announced one of their firefighters died of cancer on Wednesday. Summer Williams had been involved with the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department since she was 14.

“She passed away today at her home after a courageous bout with cancer for the past 3 years,” the Town said.

Williams began her career as a Junior Firefighter when she was 14. The town said, “She was a beloved member of our firefighting family for 9 years as she inspired everyone around her.”

Williams was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer but decided to move forward with her firefighting career. In 2019, she attended the Wake County Fire Academy while fighting an aggressive form of cancer. She graduated the academy in November of 2021.

“Please keep Summer’s family and the Fuquay-Varina Firefighting family in your thoughts and prayers. Summer was a true inspiration to many and will be greatly missed,” the Town said.