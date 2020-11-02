Fuquay-Varina gun shop sees surge in firearm sales ahead of Election Day

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Between the COVID-19 pandemic, protests, and riots, gun sales have hit record highs this year.

With just a couple of days left before the election, local gun shop owners say they are seeing another surge in sales.

“Election years are always gun years,” said Clay Ausley, owner of Fuquay Gun & Gold in Fuquay-Varina. “Many people coming in today, especially our new buyers, are coming in with uncertainty of what’s going on socially in our country, but are also concerned for their safety.”

Lauren Vevurka is a business owner and mother to two children.

Feeling slightly uncertain about the outcome of the election, Vevurka told CBS 17 she’s looking for a small gun that’s easy to conceal.

“I wanted to make sure as a woman, I exercise my right to be able to purchase those and to be able to protect my family. I think if the election goes the opposite way, you might not have that opportunity anymore,” Vevurka said.

Several other customers who went into Fuquay Gun & Gold on Sunday shared similar concerns.

Christopher Page said he stocked up on ammunition at the start of the pandemic to protect his family.

When asked why he felt the need to stock up, Page explained, “Stuff like Portland, Seattle, different places like that, if that came to my home front, then I was able to protect my family.”

On Sunday, Page was back at the shop in search of a shotgun.

“I believe that no matter which way the election swings, one side is gonna come unglued or the other, in my opinion,” Page said about possible protests following the Tuesday election. “So that definitely plays a factor in why I want to look for a shotgun now.”

Ausley said that’s what most of his customers come in looking for; home-defense shotguns or handguns.

“During a typical election year, your higher capacity firearms, your semi-automatic firearms is what is gonna sell better than most guns in the store,” Ausley said.

This has been a record-breaking year for pistol purchase permit requests in Wake County. As of Oct. 28, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has already issued nearly 44,000 pistol purchase permits, which is up 357% from last year.

During the past two weeks or so, the sheriff’s office received an additional 13,000 pistol purchase permit applications.

Ausley said the demand is taking a toll on the supply of ammunition and guns.

“The backstory of where we’re at today, is that it actually started six months into last year. In Virginia, they were making an attempt at gun rights,” said Ausley. “So the public went out to buy guns and ammo in Virginia, which put a pretty significant dent in the supply in guns and ammunition. Then we got into this year and we had COVID and then the social unrest and an election year.”

He talked about when supplies would return.

“Supply today on firearms and ammunition, especially ammunition, is gonna be probably mid 2021 before it even thinks about trying to catch up,” Ausley said. “Right now the entire supply chain is pretty well drained.”