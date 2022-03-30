FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina has hired a new Chief of Police, the department announced Wednesday.

The Town began a nationwide search to fill a vacancy following former chief’s Laura L. Fahnestock’s retirement in late January.

However, the search ended with a hire close to home.

After more than two months, Fuquay-Varina announced it has officially hired Brandon Medina. He will begin in April, a news release said.

For the past seven years, Medina has served as Chief Deputy with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office where he oversaw 145 employees. His daily operations included, but were not limited to, policy development and implementation, personnel processes, budgeting, and communications.

Prior to Nash County, Medina worked 14 years with the Rocky Mount Police Department as a Police Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations unit.

“I am very excited that Brandon Medina has accepted my offer to be Fuquay-Varina’s next police chief. Brandon comes to us with substantial experience in community policing and community engagement and his leadership involvement will most certainly add value to our law enforcement agency,” Town Manager Adam Mitchell said.

He continued, “The Police Chief search process was extensive and considered the input from town senior leadership, external law enforcement professionals, and community citizens and business leaders. Brandon clearly demonstrated that he has the skills, temperament, and attitude to be an effective Police Chief in Fuquay-Varina.”

Medina holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University, a master’s degree in Management from American Military University and a master’s in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville. Medina is also fluent in Spanish.

“As the newly selected Chief, I will strive to utilize the training and experiences gained from my over 20 years of Honorable service in the United States Military, 14 years of progressive experience in various roles at the Rocky Mount Police Department, and 7 years as the Chief Deputy for the Nash County Sheriff’s Office,” Medina said.