Fuquay-Varina home a ‘total loss’ after fire, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Fuquay-Varina battled a house fire Wednesday night, resulting in the total loss of the home.

Officials say no one was home at a residence on 9324 Ransdell Rd. when a fire broke out.

Officials tell CBS 17 that they are unclear how the fire started but believe it may have started at the front of the home.

No injuries were suffered in the fire.