FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fuquay-Varina Police Department and St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church are putting on a presentation that will provide viewers with safety tips for various threats as well as introduce them to new Police Chief Brandon Medina.

Brandon Medina (Town of Fuquay-Varina).

On Saturday, June 25, St. Augusta Baptist Church is holding “Place of Worship Security & Safety Training” at 10 a.m.

The one-hour free presentation is “to provide reasonable measures of safety to confront various threats and emergencies places of worship may face during the hours of worship,” the news release said.

The release also said it wants to “attempt to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all individuals eager to worship in the Town of Fuquay-Varina” as well.

Furthermore, the town’s new police chief, Brandon Medina will be introduced.

Medina took over for former chief Laura L. Fahnestock in April after the nationwide search to fill the vacancy wound up with a hire close to home.

Previously, for the past seven years, Medina served as Chief Deputy with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office where he oversaw 145 employees.