FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina leaders are wanting to add more greenways and parks but only if voters approve a $60 million bond proposal to pay for it.

The bond would expand the greenway and widen the trails at Hilltop Needmore Park. Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cox told CBS 17 about a town survey showing more than 90 percent of people want to see more greenways and space for pedestrians.

Cox says that and the town’s growth is why it’s the right time to expand.

“We want to continue to improve our greenway connectivity throughout town. We want to provide those connections and destinations,” Cox said.

The bond would also pay for other projects, including a proposed 70-acre recreation park with sports fields and other activities and adding fields at Hilltop Needmore Park.

Cathy Mason lives near the park and walks the greenway each day. She tells CBS 17 that while she doesn’t want more fields, she’ll support the bond if it means more places to walk.

“I know that it comes with the ball fields but I also know that this is just a beautiful space. I see so many families out here,” Mason said.

The bond election is November 7th. Town leaders tell CBS 17 they haven’t determined exactly where the new greenways or recreation park would be located. They believe it would take about 3 to 5 years to finish the projects included in the plan.