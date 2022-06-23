HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was arrested for his role in a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon in Holly Springs, police say.

The robbery occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. at the Bank of America branch on Grand Hill Place.

Police say the robber passed a note demanding money and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, driving away in a silver Camaro.

About 30 minutes later, a Holly Springs patrol officer spotted a silver Camaro near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and Stinson Avenue whose driver matched the description of the suspect.

Matthew Joseph Ooten, 29, of Fuquay-Varina, was taken into custody. Police said the money was recovered.

Ooten was in police custody Thursday afternoon and will be taken to Wake County Jail.